Karan Johar confirms birth of twins: Yash and Roohi are pieces of my heart. Read his full statement

He is a director, producer, talk show host and occasional actor too. The co-author of his memoirs, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar is now set for a new role as a father too. On Sunday morning, Karan Johar confirmed he has become the father to twins whom he has named Yash and Roohi Johar. The boy and girl were born via surrogacy. Karan said that he will raise the twins with his mother Hiroo and he is fully prepared for this journey. While Yash is Karan’s late father’s name, Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo.

Here is Karan Johar’s complete statement…

“I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.

This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the up-bringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.

I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers.

Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Jatin Shah for his guidance and support and for being like a family member through this wonderful and exciting journey.

Reports also suggest that the children’s names were registered on Friday at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Earlier a report by TOI read that a high-ranking BMC official stated the children have been registered in their birth record as a “baby girl” and “baby boy”. But now we know that the children are called Yash and Roohi.

The twins were born last month. Also, the twins were delivered by Dr Makrand Masrani. Incidentally, Karan’s close friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son, AbRam, too, was born in the same hospital to a surrogate mother.

“The twins were born at Masrani Hospital, Lalubhai Compound, Andheri (W), on February 7. However, Johar hasn’t yet informed the BMC about the names of his children,” read the report. Karan is the second single father after Tusshar Kapoor who too became a father via surrogacy in June last year of a son whom he named Laksshya.

Karan has often spoken of his desire to have children. In his memoirs too, he had written, “I don’t know what I’m going to do about it but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I do feel the need because I have plenty of love to offer and I’d like to take it forward. This feeling needs a release and requires a platform. And that platform could be by being a parent.”

The Centre recently framed guidelines for Surrogacy. The draft bill, Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in November 2016 and it bans commercial surrogacy. No payment can be given to or accepted by the surrogate. It also restricts singles, of foreign or Indian origin from surrogacy.

