Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Bollywood floods its favourite filmmaker with warm wishes

While Karan Johar rang in his 46th birthday with his near and dear ones in New York, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor flooded his social media accounts with warm wishes for his special day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 2:38:46 pm
karan johar birthday wishes alia bhatt katrina kaif Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt had the sweetest things to say about Karan Johar.
Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his 46th birthday today. While Karan rang in his 46th with his near and dear ones at an intimate terrace party in New York, Bollywood celebrities have flooded his social media accounts with warm wishes for his special day. From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, Karan seems to be the apple of everybody’s eyes.

Here’s what Bollywood celebrities are saying about Karan on his birthday. Sharing a picture with the Student of the Year director on Instagram, Alia posted the most adorable birthday wish, “Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must’ve done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back karan. Thank you for being you. Miss you ❤️.”

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif expressed how Karan is the perfect friend that anybody could have, “Happy birthday @karanjohar … U always have time for people , and have so much love , care and compassion for everyone. May all the love and happiness u give around , return to u this year ❤️🌟”

Even Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma had all good things to say about her director. She wrote on Twitter, “May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you 💖✨💖 @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ.” Karan’s upcoming production venture Bucket List marks Madhuri Dixit’s foray into Marathi cinema. Dixit even put up a video sending Karan “warm wishes and lots of happiness.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan also posted a birthday wish for the ‘legend’ary filmmaker on Twitter. He wrote, “He’s a legend in d making or perhaps already one.He is a have not inside, but outside he has manifested a world of riches in goodwill.Probably d hardest working man I know n probably least known 4 that skill as he makes it look so easy.I call him pappu. Happy birthday @karanjohar.”

Farhan Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet, Mohanlal, Anil Kapoor and a host of other celebs also made time to wish the actor on his 46th birthday.

