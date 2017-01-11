Karan Johar’s sexuality is again questioned. His reply is answer to all haters

Karan Johar spoke about his sexuality in excerpts of biography co-authored by Poonam Saxena. Karan Johar spoke about his sexuality in excerpts of biography co-authored by Poonam Saxena.

Karan Johar has never explicitly come out about his sexuality. Even in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan drops broad hints without saying it in so many words. Even as brickbats come his way for being coy, it is probably people like ‘Indian Sherlock’ — and our regressive laws — which have made the ace director wary. Moments after Karan tweeted that it was “one of those mornings where you crave for silence…..and all you’re surrounded by is baseless noise…..,” he was forced to deal with a tweeple who again brought his sexuality in question.

Calling himself Indian Sherlock, the man tweeted Johar saying, “Are you a gay? I’m ready to lay if you launch me.” An incensed Karan answered back, “Listen Sherlock!!! First solve the mystery of your existence??? The prize will be to LAUNCH a missile up your arse!!!”

Karan Johar’s An Unsuitable Boy has the director’s conversations in most candid way. Karan Johar’s An Unsuitable Boy has the director’s conversations in most candid way.

However, this reply did not faze the man who went on tweeting to Johar and replying to comments on the tweet. It is not a long time back when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director spoke about his sexuality in excerpts of biography co-authored by Poonam Saxena.

The Twitter rant of this guy did not stop here. With Karan not replying to his distasteful and publicity-hungry tweets, he started conversing with people who were commenting on the thread. His tweets look like an elaborate publicity stunt. “Yes, I can understand. A gay can only feel comfortable with gay. That’s why SRK compliments him,” he wrote.

@karanjohar Are you a gay? I’m ready to lay if you launch me — Indian Sherlock (@SanghiSherlock) January 11, 2017

Listen Sherlock!!! First solve the mystery of your existence??? The prize will be to LAUNCH a missile up your arse!!! http://t.co/EY0NRGIZXv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 11, 2017

So you are ready to launch your missile up my arse? So discreet Karan http://t.co/e4wUkXTqN6 — Indian Sherlock (@SanghiSherlock) January 11, 2017

Interestingly, in the biography, Karan revealed how he looks up to SRK and how it really bothered him that people thought he and the star were in a relationship. Here are excerpts from The Unsuitable Boy…

Karan Johar in conversation with Rajeev Masand, along with other best directors of 2016. Karan Johar in conversation with Rajeev Masand, along with other best directors of 2016.

On his sexuality

“Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this… The reason I don’t say it out aloud is simply that I don’t want to be dealing with the FIRs. I’m very sorry. I have a job, I have a commitment to my company, to my people who work for me; there are over a hundred people that I’m answerable to. I’m not going to sit in the courts because of ridiculous, completely bigoted individuals who have no education, no intelligence.”

Also read | Karan Johar opens up about his sexuality, virginity and SRK in his new book

On homophobia

“I have become like the poster boy of homosexuality in this country. But honestly, I have no problem with people saying what they want about me. Twitter has the most abuse. I wake up to at least 200 hate posts saying, ‘Get out, you’re polluting our nation, you’re dirtying society’ or ‘Shove [IPC Section] 377 up your arse.’ I get this on a daily basis and I’ve learned to laugh it off. One man came up to me once very cockily at Heathrow airport and said, ‘Is it true that you are a homo?’ He was with his wife and child, and he asked me this. I looked at him and said, ‘Why, are you interested?’ And he said, ‘Hey, what-what what!’ And I said, ‘Don’t what-what me.’ And I walked out.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

On Shah Rukh Khan

“For heaven’s sake, for years there were rumours about Shah Rukh and me. And I was traumatized by it. I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh.’Yeh anokha rishta hai aap ka,’ the interviewer said. He worded it in such a way that I got really angry. I said, ‘If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?’ So he said, ‘What do you mean? How can you ask me this question?’ I said, ‘How could you ask me this question? For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd