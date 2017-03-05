Latest news
Karan Johar becomes daddy to twins: From Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, here’s what Bollywood celebs said

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput are few of the many who have wished Karan Johar on welcoming home twins Yash and Ruhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2017 6:50 pm
Karan Johar’s decision to bring home twins via surrogacy has left people surprised. The film fraternity has been wishing the new daddy Karan, welcoming him to parenthood and showering baby Yash and Roohi with blessings. While Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar’s favourite students were the first few to wish the director-producer on his decision, there are others who can’t wait to see the babies. While Alia called Yash Johar and Roohi Johar her “brother and sister,” Varun was sure that Karan would be a fantastic father.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with her projects in the US tweeted her congratulations and said, “Congratulations @karanjohar so happy for you. May Yash and Roohi always have a beautiful healthy life. Much love always.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently busy with his film Drive under Dharma Productions, also wished Karan. He wrote, “I’d such a big smile this morning when I read about this. Lots and lots of love @karanjohar and a big hearty congratulations.”

Tusshar Kapoor, who is also a single father who chose surrogacy said, “Karan you will be a terrific father to the twin joys, you deserve these little blessings! 🙌🙌❤️❤️ many congrats!!🎊”

Actor Anil Kapoor said, “Congratulations @karanjohar! I can’t wait to meet the lucky Lil’ Johars who have the most loving, nurturing Parent ever! So proud of you!”

Riteish Deshmuck, father to two kids with wife Genelia D Souza, also took to Twitter to congratulate Karan. He posted, “Heartiest Congratulations my dearest @karanjohar thrilled beyond words. love to lil angels Roohi & Yash & big big hug to Hiroo aunty 🥁🎷🎺🎉🎊🎈”

R Madhavan welcomed Karan Johar to parenthood and said, “Congratulations-welcome 2 parenthood Karan-this will B the most satisfying N rewarding aspect of UR life.God Bless the young ones.Proud papa”

And music composer Vishal Dadlani wished Kjo and pointed out that all he needed now was patience! He said, “Congrats, @karanjohar ! You’ll make a wonderful parent. All it takes is a good heart (and lots of patience! ;) ). So I’m told, by mine!”

Malaika Arora Khan also wished Karan and his mother Hiroo on Instagram and said, “Congratulations @karanjohar @hiroojohar .karan ur gonna be a truly amazing dad to little Roohi n Yash ❤️️so so so happy.”

While the film fraternity has come together to be happy about Karan’s twin bundle of joy, Twitterati has gone batty enough to troll the director for choosing to be a single parent, for choosing surrogacy and in some cases, just because. The director has kept himself away from all this negativity and seems to enjoy the company of his babies for now.

