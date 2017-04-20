Karan Johar about Yash and Roohi: To me, my kids are two superstars

Karan Johar opens up about his twin babies Yash and Roohi and talks about being a single father. Karan Johar opens up about his twin babies Yash and Roohi and talks about being a single father.

Karan Johar, who brought twins Yash and Roohi home from the hospital recently, has spoken about being a single father and choosing surrogacy in a recent interview. He had announced to the world about Yash and Roohi on Twitter and was frequently visiting the babies, who were at the hospital still as they were born prematurely. Now, they are safe and sound at home and the director-producer talks about how he has come to adapt as a parent.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, KJo said, “When I held them for the first time, it was a beginning of a different kind of a love story altogether and I do not know how to explain it.” To this, he was asked if this love story is better than all the cheesy ones that he has been a part of and brought to the silver screen. He simply said that nothing matches it. He said, “They do a lot of sleeping, and I do a lot of staring because I can’t believe that they are mine. I can’t believe that this is going to be the best phase of my life. This has also been the most emotionally overwhelming time for me and my mum, in a good way.”

He also said that he was currently on paternity leave, and hasn’t been to work for over a month now. He went on to add, “To me, my kids are two superstars. Every time they do anything, it is a big thing for me.”

Is Karan Johar open to advices? He says, yes, please. “I need all the help I can get. It is amazing how much advice I am getting from mothers. From which formula milk, how to get to burp them to what to do with – it’s amazing. Eventually, I think you have to find your own path, and I think I have,” he said.

Did he face any difficulties or wonder what the society would think if he said yes to surrogacy? Karan says that he was never afraid to make the choice and also that he never cared about what ‘people’ would say. He said, “The only opinion that mattered to me was my mother’s and my ability to nurture my children. My mother has been the most amazing strength and support to me from the beginning till now.

