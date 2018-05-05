Karan Johar: Nobody should cast me in any film

Karan Johar calls himself a flop actor. Karan Johar calls himself a flop actor.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is in mood to take up full-fledged acting jobs. The director-producer, who made his acting debut in Hindi films with Anurag Kashyap’s box office debacle Bombay Velvet, believes he is a “big flop actor”. Karan was recently seen in Welcome to New York and the film, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, also bombed.

When asked if he would like to take up acting offers in Marathi cinema, Karan said, “I am a big flop actor. None of my films run. I did Bombay Velvet and Welcome to New York. and both didn’t work. Nobody should cast me in any film. I should not be taken. No viability with me. I am a very big flop actor.”

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket List, Karan said, “Bucket List is even more special to me because it’s releasing on my birthday. I hope I am lucky for the Bucket List and for Madhuri. And I am sure I will be.”

Asked if producing a Marathi film is on the cards anytime soon, Karan said, “To present and produce a Marathi film was on my bucket list and we will be doing much more in future. Recently I read one more script, that I liked a lot. I want to do much more in all languages of Indian cinema.”

The filmmaker, however, is okay doing cameo appearances in movies. Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of Bucket List, a Marathi film that the he is presenting. The film marks dancing diva Madhuri Dixit’s debut in Marathi cinema.

Meanwhile, when prodded about Kalank, that brings Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri on the big screen together after a gap of more than two decades, Karan refused to comment saying, “it is not the right time to talk about it”.

