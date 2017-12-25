Taimur Ali Khan’s baby steps grab all the attention at the Kapoor’s Christmas brunch, see photos

Taimur Ali Khan being was seen taking his first baby steps in the latest clicks from the Kapoor’s Christmas brunch. Taimur Ali Khan being was seen taking his first baby steps in the latest clicks from the Kapoor’s Christmas brunch.

Days after Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi’s birthday pictures left us asking for more, the little one is leaving us in awe again. On a occasion of Christmas Taimur is spreading some smiles. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had hosted an intimate Christmas party for the family members last night. While we saw clicks from the bash, we were missing Taimur Ali Khan’s photos from the celebrations. But later in the day today, the Pataudi family posed for clicks wishing fans on the occasion. This was just before the Kapoors came in for the family Christmas brunch.

While we have seen Taimur being carried either by his parents or his Nanny till now, the one-year-old was seen taking his first baby steps in the latest clicks. Yes, the adorable kid has stared to walk! Both Saif and Kareena are seen holding Taimur from each side while he is seen standing in the center. The pictures are definitely the cutest thing we saw this Christmas. Kareena was also looking great in her denim dress and is twinning with Saif.

See the latest photos of Taimur Ali Khan with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and more:

Like every year, the entire Kapoor family came under one roof for the special Christmas brunch. Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, to Randhir Kapoor, Babita along with Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Ranbir Kapoor all were seen attending the get-together.

See all pictures from the Kapoor’s Christmas brunch:

With these pictures, we will be keeping a close eye on the other inside clicks too.

