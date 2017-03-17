Kapoor and Swag: This photo of Ranbir Kapoor with his family will give you major family goals, see pic

Have you seen this picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor and little Samara Have you seen this picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor and little Samara

Earlier this year, Rishi Kapoor launched his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla – Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, where he openly spoke on various gossip and controversial incidents he had faced throughout his career. Last night the book was launched in Mumbai again and the best part about the night perhaps happened to be the family picture we got to see. The frames captured Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Ridhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima and Bharat’s daughter Samara Sahni.

Mommy Kapoor took to Instagram and captioned the picture,” At the khullam khullam ” THE SHOW ” !!! Warm Fun nostalgic Hilarious 😂”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were the men from this branch of the Kapoor family who chose to work in the show business, the father and son have both dominated in Bollywood with their talent and skills. Rishi Kapoor who was seen in Shakun Batra’s Kapoor and Sons had been lauded for his performance in the movie. Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu opposite Katrina Kaif.

Last year he had made a major hit after featuring in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, alongside Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film had marked one of the comebacks of the latter actor. Neetu Kapoor, however has not been seen in any films recently, she was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Ajkal.

Ranbir Kapoor is presently prepping for his role in Rajkumar Hirani’s film, which will be a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. The Barfi actor will be seen in three different looks and has beefed up for his role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd