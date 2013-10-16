Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ gets a bigger set

Popular TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil is all set to hit the small screen with its brand new and bigger set. Show host and stand up comedian Kapil Sharma is ready to rock from the new set. He tweeted:,Going for a press meet on our new set.. Kal se phir dhamaal shuru on our new n bigger set.

A massive fire had broken out on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil on September 25 morning at the Goregaon Film city.

However,there were no casualties in the mishap.

Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan,Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor often come to promote their films on the show.

Later,’Dabangg’ actor Salman Khan lent the sets of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 7’ to Kapil Sharma’s show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’.

Prior to this actor Shah Rukh Khan had also offered help to Kapil Sharma. “Shah Rukh Khan,Rohit Shetty and lot of people from the industry called me and said ‘hum tumhare saath hai,batao kitne din mein set khada karna hai’ (we are with you,tell in how many days the set has to be put up). The industry is like a family,” Kapil Sharma said.

“I got a call from Lataji and she asked if I need any kind of help,whether monetary or anything. She asked what can I do for you… Her call was a big thing,” Kapil said.

