Kapil Sharma kickstarts 2017 with good news, announces two new comedy shows

Kapil Sharma is one of the highest paid actor of Television industry. Kapil Sharma is one of the highest paid actor of Television industry.

The laughter dose just got multiplied. The funny man of our entertainment industry, Kapil Sharma is coming up with two new shows. Yes, you read that right. The comedian and actor, who rose to fame with his television show Comedy Nights With Kapil and presently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony, shared the good news as part of ringing in his New Year.

He wrote, “First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows … hope u will like .. stay happy.” For Kapil, the year of 2016 has been a roller coaster ride. The actor got embroiled in controversies, his set was on fire and then his rift with a leading channel’s producer. However, as they say, all’s well that ends well. Kapil’s growth has been tremendous.

As per industry reports, Kapil is getting a whopping Rs 110 crore for his renewed year-long stint of the show with Sony. Considering The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top TRP generators for not just the channel, but on the Indian television too, the comedian easily pockets around Rs 60-80 lakh per episode, becoming one of the top earning actors of small screen too.

First news of the year.. k9 is producing two comedy shows … hope u will like .. stay happy .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 31, 2016

Also read | TV’s 10 highest paid actors in 2016: Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and others on the list

It is rumoured that the actor-comedian will also appear on Koffee With Karan. Well, appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show is in itself a big achievement for anyone.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile, after making debut as an actor with Abbas- Mustaan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the comedian is prepping up for his next film for which he is shedding some weight and undergoing a look transformation. However, nothing has been revealed about the project so far.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd