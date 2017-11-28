Kapil Sharma supports Padmavati and Deepika Padukone: Threats are wrong

Kapil Sharma says that threatening Deepika Padukone was wrong. Kapil Sharma says that threatening Deepika Padukone was wrong.

Every day Padmavati is making news for reasons more than one. With the film hurting sentiments of Rajputs and the controversies around it, the makers deferred the release. In fact, the matter escalated to such a level that a BJP leader passed a statement that he would award anyone Rs 10 lakh for bringing Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone’s head.

While many politicians and religious groups are against the film, Bollywood has expressed and extended support. Joining the list of supporters is Kapil Sharma who has spoken about the entire situation calling it a sad state.

“Actually I’m really confused about it. Some say Censor Board has seen the film, some say they haven’t… so what is the reason? Basically, the community has raised the objection saying the film will hurt sentiments…” said Kapil at an event in Delhi.

When asked about the threats of chopping off the heads, Kapil quipped, “That’s completely wrong. It’s a democratic country, you can keep your point of view. But you cannot chop off someone’s head. At one moment, you are saying Deepika Padukone has made the country proud, you talk about women empowerment… I am sure you (pointing towards the journalists) would have got hurt too. Everyone is hurt because of these statements.”

He continued, “As far as release of the film is concerned, CBFC should see it (the film). If they find something objectionable, they are a government department. Rest, the threats are wrong.”

Kapil was in New Delhi to promote his upcoming film Firangi. The comedian turned actor’s film will head to the theaters on December 1.

