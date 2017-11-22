Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi postponed to December 1

Kapil Sharma’s film to release on December 1. Kapil Sharma’s film to release on December 1.

It seems filmmakers are cashing in on the postponement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati. Now, it is Firangi makers who have taken the decision to postpone the release by a week. The film, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 24, will now head to the theaters on December 1, the date on which Padmavati was supposed to release. The information was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted, “Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi, which was scheduled to release on 24 Nov 2017, is now pushed to 1 Dec 2017… Directed by Rajiev Dhingra… Stars Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta.”

Interestingly, Firangi becomes the third film to change its release date after Padmavati controversy. Earlier, Fukrey Returns announced that they would release a week earlier. While they were supposed to hit the screens on December 15, now the film will head to theaters on December 8. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout witnessed a change too. The film was heading for a December 15 release but now one can watch the film on December 8 in their nearby theaters.

There are also rumours that Salma Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai would see a shift in its release date. The film, which is supposed to release on December 22, might be pushed to next year but nothing has been confirmed yet. Even Padmavati makers have not announced the new release date. But surely the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has affected the industry in a big way.

