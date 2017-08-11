Revealed: Release date of Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi

In Firangi, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. In Firangi, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie.

Kapil Sharma on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the release date of his much-awaited film Firangi. Kapil shared this ‘special announcement’ with his fans and also asked for blessings, love and support. He tweeted: “Happy to announce 10th Nov 2017 for #Firangi ! Need your Blessings, Love & Support ! Thank u everyone, Love u all :))”

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Few reports also suggested that Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.

With all these details, Kapil Sharma fans must be waiting to see him on the big screen. His first film was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, helmed by Abbas Mustan, which was not a big success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s health is also a big question. The comedian-actor’s bad health has been making headlines of late. He, reportedly, fainted thrice on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. It is said that Kapil’s back-to-back shoots is a major reason for his failing health.

A source earlier said, “He spends close to six hours recording for The Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film Firangi. The film is not going anywhere. It is a dead weight.”

Something very special around my movie that I would be announcing tomorrow .. 3pm! Excited !!! #SpecialMoment #firangimovie — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 9, 2017

Also, the dangling sword on the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has been removed as the contract of the show has been extended for another year by Sony TV. We also know that TKSS is set to undergo some major changes in terms of its format and content of the show.

Kapil recently said in a statement, “I am deeply touched with the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week. I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend.”

