Kapil Sharma on Sunil Grover controversy: Have I committed a crime that people would start hating me?

Firangi actor Kapil Sharma is no more concerned about his infamous mid-air feud with his co-star Sunil Grover. The comedian-turned-actor was in New Delhi to promote his upcoming film. When he entered the press meet, Kapil very confidently said, “Ask whatever you want to – negative, positive, happy or sad.”

After having a brief conversation about the film, we asked him if somewhere he is worried that the controversies that have happened this year around him will affect the film and its business, and he very confidently said, “Tell me even one actor who hasn’t faced controversies?”

He further added, “Maine kaunsa crime kia hai joh log nafrat karenge? (What crime have I committed that people would hate me?) See, when people love someone and something like this (the mid-air spat between him and Sunil) happens, the criticism is also of the same level.”

Kapil then opened up about how he went into depression for quite some time stressing about the entire controversy. “I took the entire thing seriously and was stressing if people must have started hating me but then I also feel proud that the audience feels I am a part of them.” Explaining the same, he stated an example, “While to other actors they (people) ask permission for a picture, with me they drag me close and take a picture.”

In fact, Kapil has a strong point to make. He said, “I was once asked if my equation post the fight with Sunil Grover will affect the film and I asked that person, ‘Have you ever fought with your friend? He said yes, and I questioned then why are you asking me this?’ In fact, I would say don’t watch my film if you haven’t fought with your friend. If you have, you have the answer to your question.”

2017 has been quite difficult for the comedian-actor. But it seems he is at peace with the entire situation and somehow wants others to move on from it as well. When we asked if he plans to work with him yet again, he quipped, “Of course, he is a talented actor.” But when questioned if he would get him in films too, Kapil jokingly ends the conversation saying, “Maine kya usse godh liya hua hai? (Have I adopted him?)”

Well, we are keen to know when Kapil Sharma would work with Sunil Grover yet again or when the makers would get them back on screen or any other platform. But till then, the two coming together seems like a far-fetched dream.

