Kapil Sharma all set to make his Hollywood debut?

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is busy with the promotions of his second Bollywood film Firangi. While his fans are all excited to see him on the big screen, if reports are to be believed, Kapil will soon share another happy news with his loved ones. Kapil recently revealed that he has been offered a Hollywood project titled Comedy Curry, by Big Mama Works. The makers of the film plan to rope in the comedian along with a Hollywood actor for a series and Kapil is in talks for the same.

As per a report by Zoom, Kapil shared that he is in talks with Hollywood filmmakers. But he also added that no significant development has occurred over the telephonic call, and will happen only once he visits them in the USA.

“I’ll let everyone know once it’s finalized. I have received a script from the west and they (makers) are very popular – Big Mama Works. And I’ll definitely go there and meet them once since nothing major can be discussed over a telephonic conversation. But it’ll be a good thing if it materialises,” shared the actor in an interview.

Period drama Firangi’s director Rajiv Dhingra also talked about Kapil Sharma’s debut international project. He said, “It’s an internal baat. Kapil has received an offer from Hollywood. A company called Big Mama made a series and they want to make a Hollywood series with Kapil, with one Hollywood star and one Indian star, which will be apt for both the countries and name I guess is Comedy Curry.”

When indianexpress.com contacted Kapil Sharma’s team they confirmed that he is in talks. We all will be anxiously waiting to hear about any update on this upcoming project of Kapil.

For now, we are waiting to see his film Firangi, which also stars Ishita Dutta and is produced by Kapil. Firangi is slated to release on 1 December.

