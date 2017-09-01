Kangana Ranaut: You can hate my sob story, my unfortunate life but I will not settle with what Hrithik Roshan said

Kangana Ranaut is ready to explain what happened between her and Hrithik Roshan every time she is asked about it. Kangana Ranaut is ready to explain what happened between her and Hrithik Roshan every time she is asked about it.

After asking for an apology from Hrithik Roshan on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana Ranaut once again made it clear that the battle between her and Hrithik is not over yet. The Queen actor still has a lot to reveal about the entire fiasco and is not afraid as for her, she has done nothing wrong. In an interview with Rajeev Masand on his show, Now Showing, Kangana spilled the beans on how Hrithik misused her email account since he had the password for it.

On being asked if she was confident that this would be the ultimate outcome of what has happened, she says, “I never knew he will send so many emails to himself from my account. I even complained to his father that I don’t know what your son is up to. He used to stay logged in to my account throughout the night. Then his father (Rakesh Roshan) promised to help me but he never did. Ultimately, I shut the account.” But she admits that out of all the emails, some of them were written by her when she was in New York.

Further, she blames Hrithik for doing dirty PR and says that even the industry people used to warn her to apologise else she will be put behind the bars. Was she scared? “I was afraid. Some of the things that happen around you scare you. Look at what happened in that Malayalam actress case. He got her raped and got her videos circulated for complaining to his wife,” said Kangana.

Still, the actor maintained that she will never apologise. She even said that Hrithik prepped up for two years to put her behind bars for having an affair with him. Talking about the aftermath of the case, Kangana says, “You cannot say the case died down. Two things I will not accept, one that nothing came off this case and second it died down on its own. You can call me whatever names you want to call me, hate my sob story, my unfortunate life, I don’t care. But I am not going to settle with this. He claimed many things but was not able to prove anything. You just can’t go about maligning someone’s reputation. He has made a fool of himself.”

Adding to it she says, “I am here to make people understand what happened. It is not because my film is coming. I will reply every time people will ask me about the unfortunate incidents of my life.”

After listening Kangana’s side of story, we wish Hrithik comes out with his version soon. On the work front, Kangana is all set to be back on the silver screen with Hansal Mehta’s Simran. The film releases on September 15.

