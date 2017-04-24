Kangana Ranaut wraps up Simran. Hansal Mehta shares adorable selfie, see pic

Hansal Mehta called Kangana Ranaut a superstar in an interview. Hansal Mehta called Kangana Ranaut a superstar in an interview.

National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta has wrapped up the shoot of his next film, Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut. This is for the first time that the actor-director duo is coming together, and the audience has much to cheer for. Kangana has been ruling the industry as its ‘Queen’ and Hansal Mehta has always explored new vistas with his films.

Simran is the story of a girl, her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. Speculations are rife that the film is a real-life story adaptation. However, nothing has been revealed as of yet. Speaking about Kangana to indianexpress.com, Hansal said, “I have worked with three finest actors of our country, Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee. With Kangana, there is an added advantage of her being a superstar. There is no doubt about the fact that she is a superstar not only because of being a mainstream actor but also for speaking her mind without fear and by doing so, she is setting an example. I am older than her but she inspires me.”

Hansal’s last, Aligarh, garnered amazing review across the nation and even abroad. However, the director was upset when the National Awards jury did not consider the film worthy enough for an award.

Also read | Hansal Mehta supports Kangana Ranaut but with a difference: I am nepotistic, you can’t stop nepotism

Hansal said in the interview,”I think the people who regulate us over estimate how the world at large perceives homosexuality. It has been there for the time in memorial, it’s recorded in our scriptures and even our mythology has so many references to homosexuality. So there is a gap between the perceptions of regulators and public at large. The public has grown up, the regulators too need to grow up now. People are not dumb. Homosexuality or sexuality is a personal choice and our constitution gives us that right to make that choice.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd