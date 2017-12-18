Kangana Ranaut wants her next thriller to be called Mental. Will Salman Khan give away the title?

Kangana Ranaut to be seen in a thriller film next. Kangana Ranaut to be seen in a thriller film next.

Kangana Ranaut is soon to wrap up the schedule of her maiden production film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. But alongside, she has already booked dates for next several projects, one of them being a thriller produced by Shailesh R Singh. The actor has given a go ahead to the film but the makers are facing trouble around its decided title. Apparently, both Kangana and Shailesh want their thriller flick to be titled ‘Mental’, which has already being registered under the name of superstar Salman Khan. If you remember, Salman had bought the copyright of the title for his 2017 release which later got renamed to Tubelight.

“It is true. But Kangana doesn’t want to get involved in it as she is not the producer. But producers are working towards procuring the title, which Salman has registered,” a source close to Kangana told indianexpress.com.

Mid-Day in its report, also quoted a source saying, “When the producers contacted Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association [IMPPA], they realised that the copyright of the name rests with Salman Khan Films [SKF]. Salman’s team had registered the title a few years back when they were toying with the idea of naming Kabir Khan’s then under-production film, Mental. However, they later changed it to Tubelight.”

Now, would Kangana speak to Salman about it? That is something we need to wait and watch.

Kangana will be seen in the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film. The project will be directed by Krish, the film will hit the theatres on April 27 next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd