Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar: Kangana’s point-by-point rebuttal to every Karan claim. And she did it with grace

Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar: It would not be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut handled each of Karan Johar's critical remarks with grace and confidence in a Mumbai Mirror interview.

“Who is giving you this unnecessary attitude?”

Many viewers might have failed to notice this question on Koffee With Karan (KWK) show when Karan Johar asked this rapid fire question to Kangana Ranaut. Now, of course, in the light of recent incidents, this question seems to have taken a new significance. Kangana replied instantly, “You Karan.”

For those who haven’t seen Koffee With Karan show featuring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, mightn’t understand the full context of the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Karan. Karan said before the start of the episode, “Kangana, you make so much sense in your interviews that I am a bit nervous that what might you say on this frivolous show.” She went on to call her the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood and movie mafia.

It took Karan two weeks before he spoke out on Kangana’s nepotism remark. Karan criticised Kangana during a session at London School of Economics. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana replied each of Karan Johar’s criticism with utmost maturity. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that Kangana handled each of Karan’s critical remarks with grace and confidence in a Mumbai Mirror interview. Here’s how Kangana replied Karan’s statements regarding her

Karan: She has the right to have an opinion but when she says ‘flag bearer of nepotism’, what I want to say is I don’t think she has understood the entirety of that statement because what is nepotism? Am I working with my son, daughter or nephew?

Kangana: I can’t speak for Karan Johar’s understanding of nepotism. If he thinks that it is restricted to nephews, daughters and cousins, I have nothing to say.

Karan: “What does she mean by ‘movie mafia’? What does she think we are doing? Sitting here and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? We do that by our choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion.

Kangana: To say that he chose not to give me work is to mock an artiste. As importantly, his memory appears to be poor because we worked together in a movie (Ungli), which was produced by him. And quickly realised our sensibilities did not match.

Karan: I gave her the platform to speak and now this is my platform so here I am speaking what I want to.

Kangana: I’m also at a loss to understand how he gave me a platform by inviting me to be on his show. I’ve been on several platforms before with several global icons. To say he helped me voice my opinions is to discredit me as an artist and a public personality. And, I think, it should be added here that I was invited to be a part of the show in its fifth season. (Johar’s talk show made its debut in 2004). His team requested my team for months for my dates.

Karan: I want to conclude by saying I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card.

Kangana: What is pertinent here is: why is Karan Johar trying to shame a woman for being a woman? What is this about the ‘woman card’ and the ‘victim card’? This kind of talk is demeaning to all women, particularly the vulnerable because they are the ones who really need to use them. The ‘woman card’ might not help you become a Wimbledon champ, or win you Olympic medals, or bag National awards. It might not even land you a job, but it can get a pregnant woman who feels her water is about to break a ‘ladies’ seat on a crowded bus. It can be used as a cry for help when you sense a threat. The same goes for the ‘victim card’, which women like my sister, Rangoli, who is a victim of an acid attack, can use while fighting for justice in court.

I use every card possible. At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat on a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism.

Now that Karan is the father of a little daughter (Johar became a single parent of twins, who were born through surrogacy last month), he should provide her with all these cards — the ‘woman card’ and the ‘victim card’, as also the ‘self-made-independent-woman card’, and the ‘badass card’ that I flashed on his show. We will use whatever we need to ensure no one rocks our boat.

Karan: People said ‘she gave it off to Karan’ and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to keep everything. I cut none of it and I do edit so much of stuff from the show. I was like let the world see her opinion.

Kangana: I’m also a little surprised at the “graciousness” he says he displayed in choosing to not edit the jousty bits on the show. While I’d have blacklisted the channel if something like that had happened, let’s also remember that a channel wants TRPs, and he is just a paid host.

Karan: You can’t be a victim at every point of time who has a sad story to say as to how you have been terrorised by the bad world of industry. If that’s the case, leave it.

Kangana: The Indian film industry is not a small studio given to Karan by his father when he was in his early 20s. That is just a small molecule. The industry belongs to every Indian and is highly recommended for outsiders like me whose parents were too poor to give me a formal training. I learnt on the job and got paid for it, using the money to educate myself in New York. He is nobody to tell me to leave it. I’m definitely not going anywhere, Mr Johar.

