Kangana Ranaut turns a director with Teju, will play an 80-yr-old woman ‘on the threshold of death’. Here are all the deets

Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. Seeing the speed with which the actor is climbing the ladder of success, it seems like she will only stop after literally acquiring the title of ‘Queen of Bollywood’. The controversies, the mud slinging or people turning up against her, Kangana does not lend an ear to any of it. She does whatever she believes in, irrespective of what people will say. Now after the entire hullabaloo around her stealing the writing credits of her upcoming film Simran from screenwriter Apurva Asrani, Kangana is donning the director’s hat for the first time with Teju. We wonder how her haters will react to this.

In the latest developments, it has been learnt that the Tanu Weds Manu actor will be directing Teju which will go on floors in December this year, and will be filmed in the Himalayas. The film will be jointly produced by her production house Manikarnika Films in association with Paramhans Films of Shailesh Singh and is expected to hit the theatres in 2018. Kangana believes if she does not challenge herself every day and does not break through her comfort zone, then her leaving her family, her dog and the comfort of her home makes no sense. And this is her belief that has motivated her to take up the challenge of an 80-year-old woman in her directorial debut.

Teju is the story of a woman of the same name who is on the threshold of death but still is not ready to leave the world. She is a vibrant woman, full of life and doesn’t feel old at all. Just like Simran, Kangana is also scripting the film and talking to Mumbai Mirror she revealed that the film brings out the concerns like mortality, what lies beyond and the essence of existence but not in a way that is dark, depressing or boring. Kangana says, “These are questions that all of us ask ourselves and each other from time to time. We will explore them in a light-hearted manner in my film dappled with the sunshine of Teju’s personality.”

Kangana is excited to play an aged woman in the film despite being in her thirties. She says, “Teju will be about every old person I know and have loved. It will also be a lot about me as I am older than my years. Today, unless I step out of my comfort zone, challenge myself as an actress, where is the need for me to leave my home, my family, and my dog? I can live in comfort by simply cutting ribbons.”

Being born and brought up in the mountains, Kangana made sure to bring the beauty of the serene Himalayas onscreen in her first directorial movie. “Teju will showcase Himachali life and culture which have largely gone unexplored in our mainstream cinema as filmmakers only use my part of the country as a beautiful setting for their songs. My film will be a visual treat, but it will also give you a glimpse into my life before Bollywood, into the real Kangana whom few have known in all these years,” said Kangana.

