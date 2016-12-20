Kangana Ranaut to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia in Rangoon, see pic

Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, in Rangoon. Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, in Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, in Rangoon and her first look from the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film is out. The poster of the film within the film shows Kangana in black outfit wielding a whip and sporting a Marilyn Monroe- like haircut, with a white stallion neighing close by.

The vintage movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production, titled “Toofan Ki Beti,” which will remind the audience of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, a stunt queen of the 30s.

Set against the Second World War, the Casablanca-like love triangle also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. “Julia is not Fearless Nadia but is a’40s diva in her own right who came into films via theatre and as was the convention at the time, went to the front to entertain soldiers fighting the Second World War.

Check out ‘Toofan Ki Beti’ & ‘Jaanbaaz Miss Julia’ Kangana Ranaut’s rocking look in Rangoon http://t.co/pP9jaUGsbG pic.twitter.com/nGIc1OiXGp — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 19, 2016

Kangana in Rangoon as Julia is not Fearless Nadia but a ’40s diva in her own right who came into films via theatre? http://t.co/ktmh0vpS0O — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 19, 2016

Kangana in Rangoon goes to the front to entertain soldiers during World War 2; falls in love with @shahidkapoor? http://t.co/6x0KUgObdP — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 19, 2016

“That’s where Julia, who is in love with a producer, played by Saif, meets Shahid’s character and loses her heart again, bringing grit, glamour and romance into this intense war-drama,” a source close to the production unit said.

Described as “Moulin Rouge” meets “Saving Private Ryan,” “Rangoon” is Bhardwaj’s dream project which he had been working on since past seven years.

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the film scheduled to release in February next year.