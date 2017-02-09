Kangana Ranaut, the Hrithik Roshan spat is over. Can we talk about Rangoon now?

The National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut is ready to release her next film, Rangoon, with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And Kangana’s spat with Hrithik is over now. The National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut is ready to release her next film, Rangoon, with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And Kangana’s spat with Hrithik is over now.

When 2016 rolled in, as a Bollywood watcher, one was shocked by the enormity of one fracas. The industry that prides itself on keeping its battles private and its friendships out there in the open was caught unawares by the public and legal spat between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. Every other day of the past year brought about allegations, recrimination, doctored photos, legalese and what not.

Then like all bad storms, it appeared to have spent its energy and rolled off. Or had it? As 2017 gets ready to spread itself about, Kangana is reviving ghosts of relationships (alleged or otherwise) past every time she opens up to media. The National Award-winning actor is ready to release her next film, Rangoon, with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The fact that it is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj makes it even more special. But instead of the film, the headlines are about Kangana’s spat with Hrithik.

From the fact that someone wanted to sabotage her career, that someone threatened her family, someone went and cried to the entire industry, Kangana has been careful not to name Hrithik. But the implications have been clear. The problem is that they have been repeated so many times, the bite has gone missing.

The Kaabil actor appeared to have moved on himself. While during the time of Mohenjo Daro release Hrithik was asked about his legal spat and he answered, questions about Kangana were missing as he released Kaabil and neither did he comment. Media and fans had both moved on so why resurrect a particularly dirty fight?

Not just Hrithik, it seems the audience has also moved on. Look at social media and people just want this to be done and dusted. There was a time when there was a deep divide between fans on the issue. The schism may still exist but it is not visible anymore. People want to know about Rangoon, so why harp on the same thing over and over again?

That is the question everyone seems to be asking on social media and the industry. Kangana, better pay heed.

