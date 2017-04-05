Kangana Ranaut starts training to play Laxmibai in Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, watch video

Earlier reports said Kangana Ranaut was also co-directing Manikarnika – Queen of Jhansi. Earlier reports said Kangana Ranaut was also co-directing Manikarnika – Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood actor who doesn’t linger on her films. Once they are released, she is done and dusted with them, and quickly moves on to her next commitments. Her last film Rangoon was a box office turkey but Kangana has already shifted her gaze to her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The project, which has been in the news for a long time, is finally taking shape, and Kangana is strenuously prepping for her part.

In a video that we got hold of, we see the talented actor learning horse riding while preparing to play the historical character. For the uninitiated, Queen of Jhansi was born as Manikarnika, and was rechristened Lakshmibai after she got married to King of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, in 1842. She later became one of the leading figures of the Revolt of 1857.

In the video, we see Kangana riding a horse, with just the right amount of poise and confidence required for her character. Considering Queen of Jhansi shared a special relationship with her horse, Badal, the film will have a lot of such scenes and stunts.

It was heard that Sushmita Sen was also planning to make a separate biopic on Queen of Jhansi, but it didn’t take off. In the meantime, the one starring the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana came to surface and now the film will soon go on floors. The film was being directed by Ketan Mehta. But as per reports, he had a fallout with Kangana and he left the project. Rumours also suggested that the actor was co-directing the film, which were later quashed.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Lakshmi Bai to be a ‘visually rich’ VFX film

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned down Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and is the father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Do we expect some extraordinary screenplay and cinematography? Maybe we can!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd