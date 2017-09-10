Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Aditya Pancholi’s wife: Because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist

Rangoli Ranaut took to Twitter and questioned Zarina Wahab. Rangoli Ranaut took to Twitter and questioned Zarina Wahab.

Kangana Ranaut has been receiving mixed reactions from audiences, media and film fraternity for her statements that have made some shocking revelations about the actor’s relationship with Hrithik Roshan and the physical abuse she went through while dating Aditya Pancholi for a couple of years. While Zarina Wahab, wife of Aditya, has reacted to the entire episode, Rangoli Ranaut, Kangana’s sister took to Twitter to call out on Zarina’s claims made in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla through a series of tweets.

Rangoli questioned Zarina about why she took Kangana to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali or why she introduced her to her sisters. She also mentioned that Zarina should take into note that she is equally responsible for the physical abuse inflicted on Kangana by Aditya Pancholi as she chose to remain silent even after knowing everything about it.

“If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIR agnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr 4yrs Zarina g. Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home? Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you? You didn’t only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra. and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.

Why Zarina ji pls answer ??? Shame on you it’s because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society,(sic)” she wrote on her Twitter account.

If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g http://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

You didn’t only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

…..and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.

Why Zarina ji pls answer ??? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Shame on you it’s because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Kangana, in an interview had spoken about how she went to Zarina for help expecting that she would consider the fact that she is as young as Zarina’s daughter. However, she did not get any sort of help. Zarina reacting to the statement from Kangana, in an interview to PinkVilla.com, said, “I read Kangana has said ‘She (Zarina) used to treat her (Kangana) like a daughter…” This is completely untrue! When I knew she was dating my husband how can I say she’s like my daughter? That is ridiculous!” She added, “If she found Aditya to be such a bad person why was she with him? They were together for four-and-a-half years. When I first started hearing what she was saying I felt bad for her actually.”

This is not the first time when Rangoli has spoken on behalf of Kangana. Recently, she was mired in controversy for slamming singer Sona Mohapatra who claimed that Kangana Ranaut is digging the past with Hrithik Roshan just as a part of her film promotions.

