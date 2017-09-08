Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli hits back at Sona Mohapatra: You are a black spot on womanhood

Kangana Ranaut sister’s Rangoli calls Sona Mohapatra a black spot on womanhood. Kangana Ranaut sister’s Rangoli calls Sona Mohapatra a black spot on womanhood.

Sona Mohapatra in her Facebook posts slammed Kangana Ranaut for portraying feminism in a bad light. Also, for her, Kangana doesn’t deserve to wear the crown of being bold as the singer is ‘not carried away by someone’s sad trail of failed relationships’. She accused the Tanu Wed Manu actor of ‘washing her dirty linens in public’ and called her interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, a ‘circus’. While some agreed with Sona’s opinions, others accused her of favouring Hrithik Roshan and considered her a loud mouthed person with an opinion on almost everything. Rangoli, Kangana’s sister is the one who counts in the latter.

Hitting back at Sona, Rangoli in a series of tweets called the Ambarsariya actor a ‘black spot on womanhood’. Replying to Sona’s tweets, Rangoli wrote, “When some one bares her soul don’t call it a circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. Shame on you Sona Mohapatra. Humble journeys can’t b measured in pre release and post release parameters, your empathy and wisdom is a slave to movie release calendar. People like you try and milk publicity from everything please take several seats, your two minutes of fame are up.”

When some one bares her soul don’t call it circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. #shameonyou @sonamohapatra http://t.co/QOmEPpwrVi — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

Humn journeys can’t b measurd in prerelease n post release paramtrs, ur empathy n wisdm is a slave to movie release calendr @sonamohapatra http://t.co/wj269hTi5S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

people like you try and milk publicity from everything please take several seats, your two minutes of fame are up. @sonamohapatra — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

Here is what Sona Mohapatra posted:

Rangoli, earlier also came out to clarify her stance when Maharashtra Women’s Commission head claimed that Kangana never approached them for help. Then Rangoli said that Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha posed as a member of women’s commission and told the sisters that the statutory board cannot help them.

Kangana spilled out the industry secrets in her recent interview with Rajat Sharma. From biggies like Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar to her exes Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman, the Queen actor didn’t miss out on talking about anyone.

