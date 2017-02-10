Kangana Ranaut: Sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor was a nightmare

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor in Arunachal Pradesh and it was a nightmare, Kangana Ranaut has spoken about sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor in Arunachal Pradesh and it was a nightmare,

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor have worked together for the first time in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon. Both actors are playing on-screen lovers. However, far from their on-screen characters, the duo reportedly shared cold vibes during the making of the film. However, Shahid has said “all’s good” between both of them.

But now, Kangana has spoken about sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor in Arunachal Pradesh and it was a nightmare, according to a report published in Mid-Day. “We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare,” Kangana was quoted in the interview.

“Initially, it was a bit taxing because I was suddenly taken from an urban location to an extremely remote location with no network. But, gradually, it became a lot easier since I am a mountain girl. But Shahid would often freak out,” she adds. We wonder what Shahid has to say on this recent revelation from Kangana.

Meanwhile, when Shahid Kapoor was asked about how his father, Pankaj Kapur felt about the film, Shahid couldn’t stop beaming. “Vishal Bhardwaj sir wanted to show the film (Rangoon) to a few close people who can give him their opinions about the film even before the film’s cast sees it. I wasn’t invited for this screening, but Vishal sir had invited my dad. So when my dad told me that he is going to the screening, I reached the venue as I wanted to know how he would this during react after seeing my performance. Actually, even Kangana and Saif were not there, ” actor revealed in an interview with indianexpress.com

