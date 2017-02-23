Kangana Ranaut: Shahid Kapoor borrowed his statement from Hrithik Roshan

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut cannot see eye to eye, according to reports. Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut cannot see eye to eye, according to reports.

The Jaanbaaz Julia of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has taken the Hindi film industry by storm after Queen. The actor broke all the norms of the industry and became a hit-churning machine for the filmmakers.

Today, no one can believe that the actress once faced rejection for her accent and her small town background. The actor took every rejection as a challenge and defeated failure with her hard work. The self-made woman made the opinionated Bollywood biggies Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar take back their words about her career.

In an industry where many still fear opening up about their personal life and closely watch what they say in front of the media, Kangana answers every question like a boss. “Mera sense of humor bahot acha hai… aapko dheere dheere pata chalega,” Kangana said in her hit film Queen and with her every interview she really is coming out as a revelation.

Recently, in an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Kangana was quizzed about Shahid Kapoor’s remark on her where he called her a woman with a vivid imagination. Without the slightest sign of hesitation, the actor said, “That he has borrowed from Hrithik. It is completely borrowed and Hrithik should have a copyright of this statement. I feel everyone should have their own statements and not borrow statements.”

Here are some other comments Kangana Ranaut made about Shahid Kapoor:

Kangana on sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor: “We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare.”

Kangana on her experience of working with Shahid Kapoor: “Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick.”

Kangana Ranaut on what she hates about Shahid Kapoor: “On his bad days, Shahid looks at you like you are a suicide bomber.”

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s comments on Kangana Ranaut:

“I would not like to play a table tennis match on this whole episode by answering to each of her comments. I just wish to put an end to this match. Kangana should move ahead with all her co-stars in an amicable manner and work with a team spirit.”

“With Kangana, I’ve had a strictly professional relationship.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon’s Ye Ishq Hai. Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon’s Ye Ishq Hai.

Well, it is not the first time that Kangana has got into a feud with her co-stars. The actor who refuses to mince words has a similar history with others too. Her heated email exchange with Hrithik Roshan started a public and legal spat between the two. Kangana, of course, had the last word. Apart from Hrithik, Kangana has been in a cold war with Lisa Haydon, Adhyayan Suman, and Anurag Basu too.

Now in an industry where grudges stay forever and egos are bruised so easily, we wonder how difficult it would be for Kangana Ranaut to continue winning the hearts of the audience. Meanwhile, buzz suggests that Shahid has refused to work with Kangana in the future. The question is, does Kangana even need a hero in her films.

