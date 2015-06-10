Kangana Ranaut sets eyes on film direction

After excelling in the acting world, National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut is wondering how to go “beyond” the success. She says she may take up direction.

“I have worked really hard and given very good performances. But I have started to feel that what am I going to do beyond this. Everyone reaches a point in their career, where you want to go further, but you need support from every sector, like scripts and director. So let’s see, otherwise I will get into direction,” Kangana said here.

Her latest release “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” has done exceptional business at the box office, and it is still raking in the moolah.

Ever her film kitty is full as of now.

“Currently, I am working on Hansal Mehta’s ‘Simran’ and Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’. Now my expectation from myself has increased ten folds,” she added.

Apart from “Simran” and “Rangoon” Kangana will next be seen in “Katti Batti” opposite Imran Khan. Its trailer will be out on June 14.

