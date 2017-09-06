A round up of who said what about Kangana Ranaut’s revelations on Aap Ki Adalat

Celebrities like Aditya Pancholi, Apurva Asrani and Sussanne Khan chose to hit back at Kangana Ranaut either directly or indirectly. Celebrities like Aditya Pancholi, Apurva Asrani and Sussanne Khan chose to hit back at Kangana Ranaut either directly or indirectly.

Kangana Ranaut turned the dynamics of the industry upside down as she appeared on the talk shows of senior journalists Rajeev Masand and Rajat Sharma. The fearless actor didn’t mince words while talking about her relationships, be it with Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman or Hrithik Roshan. But as she got talking about the intimate details of her relationship with her Kites and Krrish 3 co-actor Hrithik, the Queen of Bollywood dominated the entire conversation.

With many accusations, Kangana who ‘dares to dislike’ ended on a note where Hrithik was portrayed in a bad light and somewhere public opinion turned against him. But for Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, a ‘good soul’ can never be triumphed over by an ‘evil plot’.

It was not only Hrithik whom Kangana attacked with the sword of her harsh words, filmmaker Karan Johar, writer Apurva Asrani, director Ketan Mehta, and some unnamed actor’s wife were also brought in the dock of Kangana’s court.

But, some of these celebrities chose to hit back at the Simran actor either directly or indirectly. Read through to find out who had what to say in their defence.

1. Sussanne Khan

A day after the episode of Aap Ki Adalat with Kangana Ranaut as a guest aired on national television, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne came out in his support and shared a selfie with the actor. Taking a dig at what Kangana claimed on the show, Sussanne captioned the image, “There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #mafamilia #powerofthetruth 🤗#pureheart 😇🖤.”

2. Aditya Pancholi

Kangana was in a relationship with Aditya Pancholi during her struggling days. In her interview with Rajat Sharma, Kangana accused him of holding her under house arrest and exploiting her. A furious Aditya reacted on the accusations in strong words as he told Bollywoodlife.com, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.” Adding to it he said, “She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her.”

3. Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani who had a public feud with Kangana over writing credits of Simran came out in public to vent out his anger on what Kangana said about him on the talk show. The writer wrote a long post on his social media account and later when indianexpress.com got in touch with him, Apurva said, “It was done and dusted for me. Clearly, she wants to give me more publicity. I’d much rather we focus on the wonderful story that Simran is and not on all these conflicts one has with various people.”

Here is what he wrote on Facebook:

“I’m frigging tired of this wave of pseudo-feminism that has swept our timelines and I want to call it out once & for all. Because women who transgress the limits of decency & fair play by saying ‘men did it, so why can’t we?’ only compound the problem.

As a gay man, I have suffered patriarchy all my life. But today, I also suffer the pseudo feminists, who cheer gleefully when a woman commits a crime.

The others, like public watching a matador and a raging bull, don’t care about right or wrong, they only applaud when they see blood.

We have become a society that celebrates a woman for being a ‘rule breaker’, but shames a man for the same. You forget that this breaking of rules, irrespective of gender, has a far deeper effect. It tramples on the lives of innocent people–those that you carelessly write off a collateral damage. I’m not ok with that.

I have seen many prolific women journalists celebrate these so called ‘rule breakers’ and I want to ask them this question, ‘are you investigating thoroughly? Are you asking the difficult questions?? Or are you cutting someone slack because she’s also a woman? Because she is ready to do battle where you can’t, will you turn a blind eye to where she could actually be wrong?? Shouldn’t you be holding both sexes equally accountable??’

I’m not ok with women settling scores with men by falsely claiming they molested them. I’m not ok with women who can’t handle being broken up with and then manipulate the world to shame the man.

And lastly, I’m not with film makers getting bullied and writers getting fucked over just because you are an outspoken woman. Injustice is injustice. Period.”

4. Adhyayan Suman

Kangana Ranaut was accused of beating up Adhyayan Suman and practising black magic on him. Clearing herself of the accusations, Kangana said, “He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn’t be able to? However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him.” As indianexpress.com contacted Adhyayan for his reaction, the actor said, “Sorry haven’t heard about the interview …been too caught up with the more important things in life… and I am not interested in knowing about it either. It’s ok for people to have opinions and at this time I don’t have one. Will talk soon. Need to get back for my shot.”

5. Karan Johar

Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 2, 2017

Karan Johar posted a cryptic tweet after Kangana’s comment that she doesn’t wish to work with Karan as her career’s only flop film Ungli in which she had a 10-minute role was given to her by K Jo. As Kangana’s statement went viral, Karan without mentioning her name wrote, “Ungrateful people need a reality check!!!!!!!!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd