Here is why Kangana Ranaut rejected Salman Khan starrer Sultan

Kangana Ranaut said, “Knowing today’s time, I am going to do something that stimulates my mind, because otherwise I am just going to be sleep walking through the film.” Kangana Ranaut said, “Knowing today’s time, I am going to do something that stimulates my mind, because otherwise I am just going to be sleep walking through the film.”

While it is often said and believed that female leads needs to work with the Khans in order to get a foothold in the industry, Kangana Ranaut, time and again, proved that she can make it big even without working with Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir. In an interview on Friday at the Dainik Jagran Cinema Summit, the actor opened up about rejecting Salman Khan starrer Sultan.

The Simran actor said, “For Sultan, at the time, it was a great character for a girl to take up, but I did not see anything for myself. Coming from a double role space (after Tanu Weds Manu), and doing so much more in my earlier films, I thought why should I demote myself to something that is not offering me so much. That’s why I didn’t do it (Sultan).”

Kangana added, “Knowing today’s time, I am going to do something that stimulates my mind, because otherwise I am just going to be sleep walking through the film.”

Kangana was also asked if she rejected Thugs Of Hindostan, which stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. On this, she said, “No. I was never offered, I don’t even know what the script is.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Simran opened on Friday to mixed reviews. In her review of the Hansal Mehta film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Kangana Ranaut drives from the front seat, keeping her feet firmly on the accelerator, and everyone else in the cast follows. While that is an entirely wonderful thing because Ranaut is in top form, it also becomes a failing, and ultimately prevents the film from becoming a stand-out.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd