Kangana Ranaut refuses to sign petition supporting Deepika Padukone for Padmavati

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are said to be the arch-rivals of the industry. Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are said to be the arch-rivals of the industry.

From veterans like Hema Malini and Shabana Azmi to her contemporaries including Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood female actors have rallied behind Deepika Padukone after she received death threats over her magnum opus, Padmavati. Not just by strong words, these actors have now expressed their solidarity with Deepika through a signed petition, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been learnt that Shabana took the initiative for the petition, requesting the PM for Deepika’s protection. The National award-winning actor got a host of female stars to sign the petition but the one name missing is of Kangana Ranaut, also Deepika’s arch-rival.

A source close to the Simran actor confirmed to indianexpress.com that Kangana hasn’t signed the petition. It is, however, not certain if Shabana at all asked Kangana for her support.

The development is seen as the obvious result of Deepika and Kangana’s personal history, which involves various comments by the latter where she said she shares no friendship with the Piku actor.

It all began in 2014, when Deepika dedicated her win for Happy New Year to Kangana, whose hit film Queen had released the same year. When asked for Kangana’s reaction on Deepika’s gesture, the actor said she would have preferred had her contemporary praised her performance than doing the same on a stage.

While Deepika has maintained silence on her equation with Kangana, the Tanu Weds Manu actor has candidly admitted for a lack of any personal bond between her.

Kangana has also, so far, kept mum on the death threats that Deepika was subjected to two weeks ago. The Bajirao Mastani actor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali received grave threats by some fringe and political groups, who have raised objection to the portrayal of Queen Padmini in Padmavati, whose release has now become a mystery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd