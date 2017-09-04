After Sussanne Khan, now Apurva Asrani has something indirect to say about Kangana Ranaut?

Apurva Asrani had a very public feud with Kangana Ranaut over the sharing of writing credits for upcoming film Simran. Apurva Asrani had a very public feud with Kangana Ranaut over the sharing of writing credits for upcoming film Simran.

National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut is trending ever since her explosive interview on Aap Ki Adalat aired. The Queen actor had lots to share and reveal on the show, which involved names of Bollywood biggies. While her revelations about Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi left the social media buzzing with almost everyone lauding her daring attitude, a few other reactions have also come out, but not directly. While we saw how, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan, who is still his close friend, shared an Instagram post showing her ‘support’ and calling Hrithik a ‘good soul’, writer Apurva Asrani too has shared post, leaving many wondering if it is for Kangana.

Apurva had a very public feud with Kangana over the sharing of writing credits for upcoming film Simran. Apurva, who also featured in Kangana’s long conversation on the chat show, tweeted, “All’s fair in love, war & movie promotions. Even crass desperation to regain box office success must be observed & enjoyed as entertainment.”

See Apurva Asrani’s tweet here:

All’s fair in love, war & movie promotions. Even crass desperation to regain box office success must be observed & enjoyed as entertainment. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 3, 2017

Well, if it is for Simran’s lead actor Kangana, Apurva is not the only one calling her statements ‘movie promotion stunt’.

At the recent event, Kangana was asked if she talks about Hrithik just to create an additional buzz before her film’s release. To this the Tanu Weds Manu actor replied, “People still ask me about Aditya Pancholi also, I was only sixteen years old then, and today I am thirty years old, so what do I do? If I am asked a question, I will answer, if I answer also people have a problem and if I don’t answer then also people have a problem. I am not someone who will go round and round…if you ask me a question, I will give you an answer, I don’t understand what to say or not to say then! The best solution would be not to call me for interviews, so everybody is quiet, and the problem will be solved.”

We wonder what Hrithik Roshan has to say about this entire issue.

