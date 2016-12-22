This is what Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon is all about

Rangoon to release on February 27 next year. Rangoon to release on February 27 next year.

Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming venture Rangoon will pay tribute to the stuntwomen in the history of Indian cinema. The filmmaker, along with his team, underwent an extensive research during which they came up with a list of stuntwomen who were a part of action films during 1930’s. Surprisingly, the list enumerates 12 women who used to do stunt scenes during that era.

Vishal Bharadwaj shared,”The wave of the female heroism of 1930 and 1940 was a unique phenomenon. Very little of this wave is captured in any of our recent films or literature. We had a team that extensively researched this period since the narrative of Rangoon is set in this era and in this milieu.”

The research has come up with names like Miss Zebuinnsa who was one of the main ladies who starred in an action film called SHE. The list further acknowledges Miss Ermeline who used to fight with a gilt-edged sword. Miss Padma was one of the leading action ladies of that time nd has done successful action films like Dilruba Daku and Toofan Mail.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor excited about playing Raja Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati

Even Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film, couldn’t contain his excitement and he associated with the project. He said, “My Grandfather was a fan of these films and I remember him telling me about this period. But when I saw Vishal recreating this era, I could feel the glamour associated with it.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia in Rangoon, see pic

Rangoon is an upcoming Bollywood period romance drama, which has Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Rangoon is a period film set during World War II, which is helmed by National Award-winner Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled for release on 24 February 2017.

Kangana, sharing her experience on the film, said that it is the toughest film of her career. The actor, who plays Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, said, “For Rangoon, we were taken to remote valleys in Arunachal Pradesh. There were literally no villages, nothing, not even restrooms. I was peeing behind rocks and changing behind rocks. My own people would just cover me. Everyone was, so was Shahid. There was nothing, so what do you do?”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd