Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Apurva Asrani: I lost confidence after acid attack. She held my hand. Is that nepotism?

Kangana Ranaut coined the word nepotism on Karan Johar’s show, calling the director the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood industry. Since then, the word has become a rage and has given rise to innumerable conversations around how justified it is to be favoured by relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs. While we just thought the entire controversy has died, Karan brought it back while hosting the IIFA 2017. Just like everybody else, Apurva Asrani, the writer of Kangana’s next film Simran, gave his opinion on the term and explained how everyone, including Kangana, is guilty of nepotism.

He wrote in a tweet, “I hired my brother as addnl writer on my new film. #Kangana hired her sister as manager & now promotes her brother. All guilty of #nepotism?” While Kangana has not given any sort of reaction, her sister Rangoli was quite miffed and thought to give it back to all those for whom Kangana has become their claim to fame.

“Apurva Asrani acid doesn’t kill you it just distorts your face in a way that wherever you go people’s jaw drops in a very sad way. Kangana nt only got my treatment done but saw to it that I gained my confidence back, she held my hand and took me to the sets. I m topper in M.Sc microbiology I didn’t loose my degree after the attack but I lost my confidence and started to wear veil. I am her sister and i am with her in that capacity, my brother is a pilot and don’t you dare to bring him in to this. You are after your 5 mins fame which you don’t deserve so please calm down and Relax. Drinking coffee n watching films with your own little brother is not nepotism you emotionally illiterate person.That’s called Love .#sigh which u lack,” she wrote explaining the term nepotism and the difference between what Kangana’s thought behind hiring her was.

She later questioned other publications, “As far as I m concerned, when I had acid attack I lost all my confidence then she held my hand and got me back to life. Is that cald Nepotism?? I mean realy? Can you leave Kangana alone?hanging around with your own brother is not called you fool.”

In an earlier interview, Apurva had told indianexpress.com “I think the IFFA gag was in bad taste and people are right in condemning it. But the nepotism debate must move beyond making villains of the privileged. It is a problem with the system, across all sectors, and we need to realise that we are all guilty of it. When we hire our trusted family members and friends, use our clout to refer a friend, we are all nepotistic.”

