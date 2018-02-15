Four years after Queen, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut set to reunite for a thriller

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut

After four years of working together in Queen, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are set to return on-screen but this time for a different genre altogether. The two had earlier appeared in Vikas Behl’s comedy-drama, which went onto become a path-breaking film in both the actors’ careers. Now, Kangana and Rajkummar would share the screen space for a thriller, which is to be directed by K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi whose directorial debut Bommalata won a National Award.

Sources close to the stars shared with indianexpres.com, “Yes, there are talks going around that the two will be working together in an upcoming thriller. Both of them are also looking forward to it as they had fun working in Queen. The film is going to be directed by K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi whose directorial debut Bommalata won a National Award. So with three National Award winning talents together, it will be a great movie to watch out for. The work on it will mostly start in March.”

For now, Rajkummar has a couple of projects on his plate. He has wrapped up Fanne Khan, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, and is now prepping up for the release of Hansal Mehta’s Omerta. He is currently shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which stars Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Apart from that, he would also be seen in Stree, which is a horror-comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Kangana, on the other hand, is busy with her debut production venture, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, after which she would be working on her directorial debut, Teju.

