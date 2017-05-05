Kangana Ranaut performs Ganga aarti, chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as she takes a holy dip. See video, pics

Kangana Ranaut performed Ganga aarti in Varanasi. Kangana Ranaut performed Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

Kangana Ranaut, like any other devotee, took a holy dip in the Ganges at Varanasi yesterday. Dressed in a golden sari, Kangana also performed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh ghat. Chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Kangana took a holy dip and was cheered by hundreds of fans present at the ghat. Several videos and pictures of Kangana performing these rituals have surfaced online and gone viral. The actor launched the 20-feet long poster of her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film. During a press meet in the city, the actor said that she hoped that she would live up to the legacy of the warrior queen. To be directed by Krish, Manikarnika will hit the theatres on April 27 next year. Earlier, Kangana also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings for her upcoming film.

“I’m so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here. After coming on board for this project, I feel like I’ve achieved something very big in my life,” said Kangana told PTI. The actor also spoke about her role and said, “I feel that Rani of Jhansi is very relatable for women like us. Life without respect was equivalent to death for her. I think that is something I completely identified with.”

KV Vijendra Prasad who has written films like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has teamed up with Prasoon Joshi to write the script of Manikarnika. “This story has a lot of energy. I’m blessed that I’m attached to this film. I never thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to work with Vijendra Ji who has written a film like Baahubali,” said Kangana.

