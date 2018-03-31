Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey to promote Gandhian philosophy

Kangana Ranaut will deliver a speech at the ‘Gandhi Going Global’ summit in the US. Kangana Ranaut will deliver a speech at the ‘Gandhi Going Global’ summit in the US.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to represent India at a global platform. The actor will be delivering a speech at the ‘Gandhi Going Global’ summit to be held in the United States. Also present at the event will be former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama and talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey. The event focuses on spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy across the globe. To be held on August 18 and 19, the event will also witness interactive activities, educational programs, motivational talks and cultural celebration.

Talking about it, Kangana, who has been working on her period drama Manikarnika, said, “For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah.” Talking about her speech she added, “Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I will be talking on and for how long, depending on that I will prepare my speech.” More than 500 NGOs and organisations, over 400 universities and more than 100 high schools will be participating in the event with more than 25,000 attendees expected to visit on the two days.

Kangana has been in Manali since her birthday on March 23. The actor has a bungalow there, photos of which were shared on her fan pages. On the work front, the actor has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and will soon start working on her next Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. A quirky thriller, Mental Hai Kya will be directed by National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

