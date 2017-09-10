Kangana Ranaut opens up about her directorial debut Teju: It is a children’s film

Kangana Ranaut’s next film is Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta. Kangana Ranaut’s next film is Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Three times National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her upcoming film Simran with all her heart, and it is set to release on September 15. The actor who is turning producer with her next film, Manikarnika is excited for her directorial debut too. It is named Teju, and it is a children’s film.

Kangana spilled the beans on her directorial debut project, Teju. However, she will start work on the film only after she is done shooting for Manikarnika which she says is “30 percent over.”

About Teju, Kangana says that she will be working with kids and how she finds working with children difficult. She says, “That film (Teju) is under the process. I will start it only after Manikarnika. It will be a nice journey, I am looking forward to it. It is a children’s film, and I have a lot of ideas and excitement for it. But it will be a difficult project to pull off, and I am looking forward to it.”

When asked why she thought Teju was the best project to start her journey as a film director. She said, “I have many ideas, and something which materialised is something like this, it is a family-children-drama because I want to cater to any audience. It will be a light-hearted film, I can’t call it comedy, but most definitely a nice film. This is what I wanted to do.”

Kangana, as we know, is going to play the role of an eighty-year-old in this film, so when we asked her how is she going to prepare for the look of her character, and whether she will be using prosthetics for the same. She said, “Yes, we are going to use prosthetics, special effects, body double, all kind of techniques we will have to use.”

Kangana had a word on how it is to work with kids, and how she finds it difficult to work with them. She said, “Kids are very hard to handle! I like children, but to work with kids..oh…oh god…their sleeping time, and you know… But in my film there are kids.”

