Kangana Ranaut on talking about Hrithik Roshan: If I am asked a question, I will answer

The tiff between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is back. The tiff between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is back.

The amazing peppy song Single Rehne De from Simran, sung by Shalmali Kholgade and composed by Sachin-Jigar, was launched today in Mumbai. And at the song launch in Mumbai, the Queen actor again faced a few questions about Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar.

The tiff Kangana and Hrithik had a couple of years back is still ripe, and erupts every time Kangana makes an appearance in public, and interacts with the media. Today, at the song launch when a scribe quizzed Kangana about why she continues to talk about Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar at various occasions. Especially now that a fresh controversy was brewed when the actor appeared on a senior journalist’s TV show Aapki Adalat, where she had said that every time Hrithik sees her, he runs away.

The scribe also asked Kangana, if she talks about Roshan just to create an additional buzz just before her film’s release. To this the Tanu Weds Manu actor replied, “People still ask me about Aditya Pancholi also, I was only sixteen years old then, and today I am thirty years old, so what do I do? If I am asked a question, I will answer, if I answer also people have a problem and if I don’t answer then also people have a problem. I am not someone who will go round and round…if you ask me a question, I will give you an answer, I don’t understand what to say or not to say then! The best solution would be not to call me for interviews, so everybody is quiet, and the problem will be solved.”

