Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Nigam aazan controversy: Can’t speak for anyone else, but I love the aazan

Kangana Ranaut says she loved the sound of Azaan in Lucknow where she was shooting for Tanu Weds Manu. (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut says she loved the sound of Azaan in Lucknow where she was shooting for Tanu Weds Manu. (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut should be lauded for her stand on answering every question thrown at her by the media or by anybody else, and this time she expressed her love for the azaan and all things religious! Today at the Aditya Birla Group’s ‘LIVA Creme’ launch, the Queen actor walked the ramp and then sat down with media for a quick post-event interaction.

When she was questioned by the media to express her opinion about the Sonu Nigam aazan controversy she said, “See I can’t speak for anyone, but I personally love aazan! When we were shooting for Tanu Weds Manu in Lucknow, I loved the sound of it (aazan), I can only speak for myself! Whatever religious activity, may it be at the gurdwara, or Bhagavad Gita, or aazan, I personally like it a lot! And, I personally like going to places of worship like masjid, temple or church! We go for a Christmas Mass too! Again, as I said, I can only speak for myself, but that’s not to say that what he’s (Sonu Nigam) saying should not be considered, whatever he said is his opinion and he should be respected for that; I think that’s the idea of bringing it to social media, isn’t it, so it should be discussed! Does that answer your question?”

Also read| Sonu Nigam shaved head will not get him Rs 10 lakh from Bengal cleric. Here’s why

See pictures of Kangana Ranaut

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

Also read| I don’t hate Kangana Ranaut and she doesn’t hate me: Karan Johar

Kangana is inclined to spirituality and religion, and she loves it. Just a few days back, she celebrated her birthday and when she was asked to tell us what she did on her birthday, she had said that she had a small ‘puja’ at her house and spent time with her family! We love Kangana for being opinionated and speaking her mind without mincing her words.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd