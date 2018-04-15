Kangana Ranaut on social media: I feel it’s so consuming

Kangana Ranaut said social media is sort of like having a fake relationship. Kangana Ranaut said social media is sort of like having a fake relationship.

Actor Kangana Ranaut says she is not on social media because she finds it very consuming. Kangana expressed her thought on social media when she became part of TV show “Vh1 Inside Access”, a statement to IANS said. “I am not on social media for many reasons and one of them is that I feel it’s so consuming. People tell me open an account because there can be brand queries and they want you on social media. It’s mandatory,” she said.

“Sometimes your agents tell you just open an account and don’t post or let us post. That’s not okay with me because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved. I can’t imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me.

“I am faking that with millions of people and it is sort of like having a fake relationship,” remarked Kangana Ranaut.

On the work front, she is busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and will also star in Mental Hai Kya. Talking about her project Manikarnika, the actor had earlier quipped, “This movie is sure to instill a feeling of pride among the people.” The film has been written by Baahubali screenwriter K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Apart from her film career, Kangana Ranaut is going to represent the country at a global platform. The actor will be delivering a speech at the ‘Gandhi Going Global’ summit to be held in the United States on August 18 and 19 this year. Apart from the Bollywood actor, the event will be graced by former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama and talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey.

The event focuses on spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy across the globe. It will also witness interactive activities, educational programs, motivational talks and cultural celebration.

