Kangana Ranaut on Rangoon’s failure: People used my vulnerable phase to attack me

Kangana Ranaut for once felt Rangoon had all the ingredients to be a profitable business proposition. Kangana Ranaut for once felt Rangoon had all the ingredients to be a profitable business proposition.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest offering Rangoon failed to hit the right chords with the moviegoers and the critics despite having a strong line of actors including Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. But the one who had to really bear the brunt of its box office failure was Kangana Ranaut. The actor, who is known for launching a film single-handedly, was slammed for not being able to attract the movie buffs to the theatres. And probably this is the one time in her life that Kangana has been affected by her failure and it “feeling like s**t”.

Talking to Mid-Day, Kangana revealed that how her confidence hit a low after Rangoon failed to do well at box office. “I, for one, thought the film had all the ingredients to be a profitable business proposition. It (film’s failure) was heartbreaking. Before this film, every time people asked me if failure throws me back, I knew the answer was no. Do I go into a low zone? Well, this time around I was affected. Maybe when you are bigger and grow more, both success and failure become more of your responsibility.”

Not only was the Queen actor upset with the negative reviews her film was receiving but was also affected by people targeting its failure at her. “I felt Rangoon’s failure was targeted at me. Various people used that time of my life to direct their anger at me. I felt it was unnecessary that when I was dealing with a vulnerable phase in my career; they were hitting out at me. Rangoon was mounted on a humungous budget and publicised around my character. When something like that doesn’t fare well, you do feel like sh*t.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut wraps up Simran. Hansal Mehta shares adorable selfie, see pic

Probably, Kangana was hinting at the entire Karan Johar nepotism controversy and Shekhar Suman taking a dig at her indirectly through a series of tweets when Rangoon emerged as a box-office non-starter.

Later, when the actor was asked whether she agrees with the audiences final verdict about Rangoon being a flop, she said, “The last few minutes didn’t come together. We missed our shot at creating a glorious film by a small margin. It was indeed a difficult time dealing with that phase, but not as much as it might have been for a few other people involved with the project.” Kangana also revealed that a scene where her character Julia whips herself brutally was cut from the film despite being applauded by the film’s unit at the time of filming.

Also read |What makes Kangana Ranaut’s stardom go beyond symbolism in selfie-obsessed Bollywood?

Ask her whether one unsuccessful film will stop her from speaking her mind and she says, “I am not outspoken because I feel I command a certain opening for films and enjoy a great deal of success at the movies. Even when my films don’t do as well, I don’t stop feeling strongly about issues. But I don’t use opportunities of professional hallmark to lash out at people. I will speak regardless. I notice how people start talking irrationally if your film hasn’t worked. Something tells me that if it had (worked), they would have stayed quiet.”

On the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s Simran in which she plays a Gujarati NRI and will start shooting for Manikarnika in June.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd