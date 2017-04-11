Kangana Ranaut on molestation claims against Queen director: Very courageous of a woman to speak

Kangana Ranaut feels more women should come out and talk about whatever they feel. Kangana Ranaut feels more women should come out and talk about whatever they feel.

Few days back, Vikas Bahl, director of Kangana Ranaut’s blockbuster film Queen was accused of molestation by an employee of Phantom Films. The news came some weeks after The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar was accused of sexual harassment by several women on social media. Vikas, however, denied the claims saying he has known the woman in question since a long time, she is a friend and never looked uncomfortable in his company.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who has worked with Vikas Bahl in Queen, a film which upped her stature as an actress in the Indian film industry, finds sexual harassment and molestation at workplace a serious issue and wants the society to encourage women to talk about it without being ashamed. “It’s a very serious issue. I can only say that it is very courageous of a woman to come out and speak about sexual harassment. It’s not regarding this particular event, because I am not the party involved, but generally speaking, women who face this should be encouraged to talk about it by their families and their colleagues without feeling ashamed about it,” Kangana said at an event.

Though the Tanu Weds Manu actor refrained from commenting on Vikas Bahl but the actor who never shies away from taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan with whom she was allegedly very close, encouraged women to bring to light issues pertaining to harassment at workplace. “More women should come out and talk about whatever they feel because that’s how there will be awareness about these issues and of course, there will always be another side of the story as well and then there will be the authorities, who can decide what is the right thing to do. But people should speak up about whatever they feel, whether they are right or wrong, they must speak up and discuss,” she said.

Kangana, who was last seen in Rangoon this year, has started training for her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The actor is learning horse riding while preparing to play the historical character of Queen of Jhansi -Lakshmibai. The film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned down Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

