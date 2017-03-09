Kangana Ranaut destroys Karan Johar: ‘He is trying to shame a woman for being a woman’

Karan Johar had said in an interview that Kangana Ranaut was confused about the understanding of word nepotism and if she was so ‘terrorised’ by Bollywood, she should leave it. Karan Johar had said in an interview that Kangana Ranaut was confused about the understanding of word nepotism and if she was so ‘terrorised’ by Bollywood, she should leave it.

The Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar battle of sexes is far from over. Days after Karan Johar said he was done with Kangana playing the ‘woman card’ and ‘victim card’, the actress fired the latest salvo and said on Koffee With Karan, she was only playing the ‘badass card’. Karan had said in an interview that Kangana was confused about the understanding of word nepotism and if she was so ‘terrorised’ by Bollywood, she should leave it. Karan’s harsh attack came after Kangana called the filmmaker “snooty flag-bearer of nepotism” and “movie mafia” on his show.

‘Karan’s team requested mine for months before I said yes to Koffee With Karan’

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, “I can’t speak for Karan Johar’s understanding of nepotism. If he thinks that it is restricted to nephews, daughters and cousins, I have nothing to say. But, to say that he chose not to give me work is to mock an artiste. As importantly, his memory appears to be poor because we worked together in a movie (Ungli), which was produced by him. And quickly realised our sensibilities did not match. I’m also at a loss to understand how he gave me a platform by inviting me to be on his show. (Johar had said that he gave Ranaut a platform to “give it off to Karan”.) I’ve been on several platforms before with several global icons. To say he helped me voice my opinions is to discredit me as an artiste and a public personality. And, I think, it should be added here that I was invited to be a part of the show in its fifth season. (Johar’s talk show made its debut in 2004). His team requested my team for months for my dates.”

Watch | I Am Done With Kangana Ranaut Playing The Victim Card: Karan Johar

‘Karan is shaming a woman for being a woman’

Kangana also gave it back on Karan’s use of the term ‘woman card’ and ‘victim card’. “But what is pertinent here is: why is Karan Johar trying to shame a woman for being a woman? What is this about the ‘woman card’ and the ‘victim card’? This kind of talk is demeaning to all women, particularly the vulnerable because they are the ones who really need to use them. The ‘woman card’ might not help you become a Wimbledon champ, or win you Olympic medals, or bag National Awards. It might not even land you a job, but it can get a pregnant woman who feels her water is about to break a ‘ladies’ seat on a crowded bus. It can be used as a cry for help when you sense a threat. The same goes for the ‘victim card’, which women like my sister, Rangoli, who is a victim of an acid attack, can use while fighting for justice in court.”

Kangana, never one to hold back her words, told the tabloid, “I use every card possible. At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism.”

Also read | Dear Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut is right about nepotism. It’s high time you accept it

‘Karan, provide your daughter with woman, victim cards’

She also advised Karan to offer all these cards to his newborn daughter Roohi too, “Now that Karan is the father of a little daughter (Johar became a single parent of twins, who were born through surrogacy last month), he should provide her with all these cards — the ‘woman card’ and the ‘victim card’, as also the ‘self-made-independent-woman card’, and the ‘badass card’ that I flashed on his show. We will use whatever we need to ensure no one rocks our boat.”

Also read | Karan Johar answers Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism charge: Kangana, if you’re so terrorised by the industry, leave it!

Destroying Karan’s claim that he showed graciousness by not editing certain portions from Koffee With Karan, Kangana said, “I’m also a little surprised at the ‘graciousness’ he says he displayed in choosing to not edit the jousty bits on the show. While I’d have blacklisted the channel if something like that had happened, let’s also remember that a channel wants TRPs, and he is just a paid host.”

‘Bollywood is not a studio given to Karan by his father’

Asking outsiders to come to Bollywood and prove their worth, Kangana said, “Also, the Indian film industry is not a small studio given to Karan by his father when he was in his early 20s. That is just a small molecule. The industry belongs to every Indian and is highly recommended for outsiders like me whose parents were too poor to give me a formal training. I learnt on the job and got paid for it, using the money to educate myself in New York. He is nobody to tell me to leave it. I’m definitely not going anywhere, Mr Johar.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd