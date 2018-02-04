Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: I don’t harbour notions about anyone

Kangana Ranaut says she never said she doesn’t want to work with Karan Johar. Kangana Ranaut says she never said she doesn’t want to work with Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut today said she considers herself to be the “most professional” artiste in the film industry and that her tiff with director Karan Johar is an assumed phenomenon. The actor, who infamously branded the filmmaker as “the flag bearer of nepotism” last year, said she never declared that she would not want to work with him.

“I don’t harbour notions about anyone. That I don’t want to work with someone. And it is also not necessary that we have to be friends with everyone. I don’t think one needs to venture into someone else’s personal space. I think I’m the most professional person and I’m a career woman,” Kangana told the reporters on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

“My career means a lot to me. I’m not going to compromise on my opportunities… I’m a go-getter and I’m going to get what I want, regardless of what people feel or don’t feel,” she added. The actor had recently made headlines after she shared the stage with Karan, along with director Rohit Shetty on the sets of the reality acting show, India’s Next Superstar.

The National Award-winning actor stunned the crowd in her bridal couture. When asked about her marriage plans, Kangana said she will tie the knot “soon”. “Please give me a deadline till next February,” she quipped. About the progress on her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana said that film is expected to arrive in theatres by year end.

“The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 27 but as it is heavy with VFX, it is expected to be out at the end of the year. Zee is planning to announce it in a big way. So let’s wait till then,” she said.

Manikarnika is a collaboration between Eros and Zee Entertainment.

