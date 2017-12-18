Kangana Ranaut on her controversial year: My commercial viability has been affected

Kangana Ranaut believes that she will survive and succeed. Kangana Ranaut believes that she will survive and succeed.

Kangana Ranaut has always been loud and confident about her thoughts, no matter what. After a year full of controversies that involved Bollywood A-listers like Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aditya Pancholi among others, the actor opened up about the aftermath of getting into a spat with the biggies of the industry and admitted that her career has nonetheless been affected.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, “The offers haven’t slowed but my commercial viability has been affected. The endorsements are fewer, my earnings are down and my plan to open my own production house has had to be pushed. But I have signed three films, have a beautiful house in Manali now and an office on Pali Hill and I’m going to Harvard so don’t write me off just yet,”

Amid the controversies, the roaring Queen of Bollywood took a break from ranting about the issues and rather focused on her upcoming project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she is putting all her dedication and hard work, like always. Kangana is full of hopes and positivity and believes that she will survive and succeed. She further added in the same interview, “I don’t want my life to become a cautionary tale but an inspiration for young girls and for that I will survive and succeed.”

Kangana also hit back at Mukesh Bhatt who had called women shameless and cunning, while commenting on sexual harassment. The actor said, “A woman can offer herself to any and as many men as she wants but that doesn’t give anyone the right to force himself on her. Also, while a sexual offender should be shamed into not repeating the offense with others, I believe a young girl on the threshold of a bright career shouldn’t be pushed into speaking up and getting kicked out. It’s better to play safe and open up when she can make a difference like many of these actresses in Hollywood are today,”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd