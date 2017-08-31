Kangana Ranaut on feud with Hrithik Roshan: It’s just like a second death to me

Kangana Ranaut asks for an apology from Hrithik Roshan. Kangana Ranaut asks for an apology from Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut is back and is in her elements. Just a few days ahead of her next release, Simran, the Queen of Bollywood has declared a war with some stark statements about how she felt after being shown in a bad light by releasing her email conversations online. The actor makes it clear that the entire incident left her traumatised, both emotionally and mentally. And you must be living under the rocks if you don’t know the context of her comments. Kangana here is addressing her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

The sassy Kangana appeared on Rajat Sharma’s popular TV show Aap Ki Adaalat recently. Before airing the episode, the makers of the show shared a teaser video of it which has started creating waves among the fans of both Hrithik and Kangana. In the 43 seconds video, Kangana tells the host Rajat Sharma to call Hrithik on the show and ask him each and every question. She says she never sent a notice, so it is him who is answerable for everything.

She further said that she suffered mental and emotional trauma. “I have faced so much humiliation. I cried for nights. I was unable to sleep. Emails on my name were released on google and people still find fun in reading them. I need an apology for this inappropriate behaviour,” said Kangana in the video. The full episode will be aired on Saturday at 10 pm.

In the video which Rajat Sharma shared on his Twitter handle, Kangana is heard saying, “I loved him a lot. The poetry which I wrote exclusively for him, he used them to tarnish my image. It is just like a second death when someone does that to you.”

For all those who washed away the incident from their memory thinking it is done and dusted, here is what happened.

Reports of Hrithik-Kangana affair started doing the rounds after Krrish 3 (2013). They were said to have come close to each other during the shooting of the film and their affair rumour gained momentum after Hrithik officially separated from his wife Sussanne in December 2013. Till 2015, the speculations around their relationship grew strong. But the twist in the tale came in 2016 when reports of Hrithik being responsible for Kangana’s ouster from Aashiqui 3 did the rounds. Though Hrithik then maintained his stoic silence on it, Kangana being her own self, reacted to it saying, “I don’t know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me, that chapter is over and I don’t dig graves.”

This is when Hrithik broke his silence and first through a tweet and then through a legal notice asked Kangana to apologise for damaging his reputation. What took the issue to entirely a different level was Kangana’s 21-page legal notice saying she never mentioned his name and charged the Kaabil actor with criminal intimidation and threat.

Sources close to Hrithik cleared that the actor never sent a congratulatory email to Kangana for her National Award win and the emails she had been receiving were that from a fake email id. Also, the sources maintained that when Hrithik revealed his original email id to Kangana, she used to send 50 emails in a day including some videos of herself. Following this were a series of legal notices which both the actors slapped on each other.

