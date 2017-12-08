Kangana Ranaut on extending support to Deepika Padukone: Whatever is happening around us, we all need to stick together

Kangana Ranaut on extending support to Padmavati star Deepika Padukone: In such times everybody needs to stick together and support the colleagues whether individual or together. Kangana Ranaut on extending support to Padmavati star Deepika Padukone: In such times everybody needs to stick together and support the colleagues whether individual or together.

At the Reebok Fit To Fight Awards 2017, Kangana Ranaut highlighted how fighting is a survival instinct. She said, “Fighting is obviously the survival instinct. It is survival of the fittest. It is not something that people are not familiar with. So, till the person is alive, our hearts also have to fight in order to beat, and you know what happens when that fight is over, the person dies, so fighting is important.”

After which the media questioned Kangana on her recent statement regarding supporting Deepika Padukone but not signing the ‘Deepika Bachao’ petition by Shabana Azmi. Kangana expressed that in such times everybody needs to stick together and support the colleagues whether individual or together. She said, “Whatever is happening around us, we all need to stick together. Whether individually or together if we can do something to support our colleagues, we should. Our full support is with our colleagues.”

Kangana also put across her thoughts about the threats that Padmavati star Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received. The Simran actor condemned the act of threatening anyone, while talking about it, she also shared a page from her sister Rangoli’s life, when she fell prey to an acid attack.

She said, “I condemn it. It is extremely wrong but it should not surprise people because like everyone knows that a man threw acid on my sister when she was in school or now that I am in a professional environment, a superstar tries to put me in jail. So, this is common in our society. So, you want to attack an individual or chauvinism, patriarchy or our orthodox thinking? We should attack these things. We can call out individuals. We can say that they are wrong and this is not restricted to men, even women are a part of this. We have to attack the mindset, and we will do that. We are doing it whether it is through our work, speech or our films. That’s why films are a very important medium. So, to say that one should not be sentimental about it (movies) is also wrong because if we can reach out to people it is through films.”

