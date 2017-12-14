Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone and Padmavati: Everyone was milking the situation for their benefit

Kangana Ranaut was criticised for not standing up for Deepika Padukone, in the ‘Deepika Bachao’ petition. Kangana Ranaut was criticised for not standing up for Deepika Padukone, in the ‘Deepika Bachao’ petition.

Padmavati has remained the talking point in the past one month, and so have the death threats to Deepika Padukone. While most of the industry has sided with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, faction groups have continued to challenge its release, leaving the film still on the tables of Censor Board awaiting a clearance. While Shabana Azmi had recently began a petition to support Deepika which was signed by almost every female actor, Kangana Ranaut refused citing her reasons. While she said she does support Deepika, she doesn’t want to be a part of this feminist movement called ‘Deepika Bachao’.

Kangana attended the launch of Shobha De’s latest book ‘Seventy and To Hell With It’ alongside Barkha Dutt on Wednesday evening. During the panel discussion, Shobha asked Kangana the most expected question. She pointed, “I like how you said that you can support Deepika separately. Can you elaborate on that?”

Kangana, in all her confidence, replied, “(Yes). Also, I found it very stagy at that point. You know a politician is threatening to cut her nose. To me it felt very stagy, all of that was going on. I did feel that this is a kind of reaction that they needed from us, whereas sometimes when you sort of sense the real danger, the real danger is to the voice, we have to make sure that we state our opinions and not get trapped by multiple ulterior motives. I felt that everyone was milking the situation for their benefit. I just felt that way.”

On this, Barkha asked the Simran actor about what her position was on the whole Padmavati controversy. Kangana said, “It’s an elaborate topic. I feel it needs a panel of its own. But one thing that’s very comforting is that Mr Prasoon Joshi is the chief of the CBFC, which is a government body. I totally believe in his sensibilities. He is one of the greatest thinkers of our times and if it wasn’t him (in the CBFC), then it would have been a bit worrying. At the same time, I feel that the entire drama that took place was layered. I feel that it had a lot going on underneath.

Barkha continued with her question around how Kangana was criticised for not standing up for Deepika, in the ‘Deepika Bachao’ petition.

Kangana gave a firm reply to this too. “I stood up for her (Deepika). In fact, when Anushka called me, I told her all my support is for Deepika and I condemn it (the death threats). I definitely feel it is the worst thing to do and (through this), they (people who issued threats) are just exposing themselves. So, obviously it is out in the open but it is not something that a normal girl doesn’t face on a daily basis – getting bashed, beaten up, people throwing acid on her, pinching her, raping her, harassing her. This is something every girl has to deal with but this (Padmavati row) came out in the open in a very dramatic way and I just felt that I wanted to support her but in my own way.”

The release of Padmavati was deferred from its original date of December 1 as it failed to get a CBFC certificate. The film, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh still awaits a clearance from the board and a fresh release date.

