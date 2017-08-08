Kangana Ranaut on controversy with Apurva Asrani: It was in bad taste and extremely deliberate

Kangana Ranaut said that Apoorva Asrani was given all the dues for writing the film. Kangana Ranaut said that Apoorva Asrani was given all the dues for writing the film.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday cleared the air about the controversy over writing credits of her upcoming Bollywood film Simran. During the trailer launch of Simran, Kangana Ranaut said that Apoorva Asrani was given all the dues for writing the film. She went on to add that his act of writing a note when her film Rangoon flopped was in bad taste and extremely deliberate.

The 31-year-old actor said, “There is a lot of misconception regarding this. I would like to clarify there are no dues pending. It has been made to look like he hasn’t been given his due, whereas we have done exactly what he asked for.”

She further added, “He suggested I take additional dialogue credits. All the documents and contracts were signed too. Post that we also worked for a schedule together. After many months, he decided to write this note when ‘Rangoon’ flopped and 2-3 people attacked me, which I thought was in a very bad taste. It was planned and extremely deliberate.”

Kangana Ranaut was hoping for a closure on the topic. She said, “If there is anything we can do in the matter we would love to, but there is nothing we can do. We have given him credits too. This is where we stand today.”

When we contacted Apurva Asrani to discuss what Kangana said during the trailer launch, the screenwriter said, “I don’t know what she said really. I am busy editing. But I don’t want any negativity around Simran right now because it is as much as my baby as it is Kangana’s and Hansal’s. When we decided, what we decided and how we decided is not the matter. The truth is that Kangana has contributed to the dialogue and she has embellished the dialogues. There was never a question about that and I am not even refuting that. The due credits have been given. They made the correction on the posters also. When Kangana says that she has collaborated on the dialogue, that’s a fact.”

“Kangana is a very busy star and seems to have her timelines confused. But it is time to put negativity behind us and bring our baby into this world with care. Yes, she has contributed to dialogues, and yes, the producers have done the right thing by correcting the credits on the new poster. I now have top billing as story, screenplay & dialogue writer, I am happy I have got my dues and I want to just move on,” added Apurva.

